BENGALURU: With the Bengaluru Development Authority giving a green signal recently to the Gas Authority of Indian Limited (GAIL) to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) gas to its housing projects across the city, 13,100 BDA flats across the city now stand to benefit.BDA has a total of 29 housing projects in the city spread across Valagerahalli, Tippasandra, Doddabanahalli, Kothanur, Kanminike, Alur and Malagale, and all of them stand to get covered under this arrangement.

“We have okayed the move proposed by GAIL recently to lay gas pipelines to all BDA apartments in the city. The No-objection Certificate has been given to them to go ahead with their work,” Retired Engineer Member P N Nayak told Express.The pipeline would reach up to the building of the apartments. “It is not mandatory to switch over to PNG. Whoever is interested in it can opt for it over the LPG cylinder,” he said. “This would definitely work out cheaper for the consumer. Apart from that, it is far more safer than the conventional cylinder,” he said.The pipeline will run below the ground. BDA will not be paying GAIL as all the infrastructure charges will be borne by GAIL.

Superintending Engineer, BDA, N G Gowdaiah said that the non-pressurised atmosphere in which the gas is stored was a huge safety aspect in favour of piped gas. “Residents of BDA flats in Doddabanahalli are likely to be the first to get the piped gas as GAIL already has infrastructure in place there,” he said. “In case, any damages occur when implementing the project, GAIL will be responsible for bearing the charges,” he added. A top source in GAIL confirmed that they were presently carrying out survey work relating to technical feasibility in areas where BDA flats were available.

Asked about the advantages, the source said that PNG is cheaper than LPG gas. “One kg of subsidised LPG costs Rs 34.29 while the cost of PNG was just Rs 25.72, thereby making it 25% cheaper,” he said.

In case of individuals who used non-subsidised cylinders, PNG was 52% cheaper. “Non-subsidised LPG worked out to Rs 52.71 per kg while PNG per kg was again just Rs 25.72,” he said. The rates are as on December 1, 2017, the source said.Asked if permission to be obtained from BBMP and other agencies could take considerable time, the official said, “The NOC from BDA will help in speeding up the process.”