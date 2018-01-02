BENGALURU: The city witnessed six murders on the first day of the new year, with at least three of them taking place during New Year celebrations. One of the murders was committed over a financial dispute while the reason for the other is as yet to be ascertained. A man was stabbed to death by seven of his friends in Bellandur police limits on Monday. The deceased is Shivram (25), a painter. He and his friends were drinking alcohol on Monday morning morning at his house in Kasavanahalli slum quarters.

Just when they were wishing each other for new year, a quarrel broke out between Shivram and the others and he was stabbed with a knife. Other residents of the quarters took him to a hospital, but he could not be saved. Bellandur police have arrested Raghu, the main accused in the case, and six others for the murder.

In Cottonpet, Vinith (22) was stabbed to death by unidentified persons when he had come to the area to celebrate New Year. Vinith was a resident of Anjanappa Garden and worked in a printing press.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a financial dispute was the cause for the murder, police said.

A passerby witnessed the crime and informed the police, but the accused fled before a Hoysala patrol vehicle could reach the spot. Police have taken statements from the family of the deceased and are on the lookout for the accused.

A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his own friends over a pretty issue when they were celebrating New Year in Kumbalgodu police limits on Monday. The deceased is Naveen Kumar, a driver and resident of Thagachaguppe. The incident occurred at Devagere Cross.Police said Naveen and his friends were celebrating when a fight broke out between them and Naveen was stabbed with a knife. Kumbalagodu police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

In a drunken brawl, a man was stabbed to death when two groups clashed with each other in JP Nagar 1st Stage. The deceased is Hemant Kumar (25), a resident of JP Nagar. The incident occurred at a wine store, and was captured on a CCTV camera. The accused are absconding and JP Nagar police have registered a case.In another murder at Shakambari Nagar in JP Nagar police limits, Amith (25) was chased and stabbed to death by unidentified people. Amith was an MBA student and a native of Sirsi in Uttara Kannada. He was studying at a private college in Hanumanth Nagar and staying in a paying guest accommodation. The incident took place while he was returning to his PG accommodation after celebrating the New Year with his friend.

According to the police, while he was on his way home, a group of men were cutting a cake at Shakambari Nagar and were shouting and creating a nuisance. Locals had complained about it and the beat police had even warned the group. Police now feel that the same group might have attacked Amith in a bid to rob him and killed him in the process.Woman’s decomposed body found in Commercial StreetThe partly decomposed body of a woman was found at her paternal home in Commercial Street police limits on Monday. According to police sources, preliminary examination has not revealed any injury marks on the body. The deceased woman was Tara, wife of Prabhu Kumar, a resident of J C Nagar. Her may be aged about 40 and probably died 3-4 days ago. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.