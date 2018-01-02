BENGALURU: Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) organised its annual International School Convention. The event was to get young school students to experience values embodied in Indian heritage. This year, an element of world heritage was also been included. A Danish jazz band called Jazz Explorer Trio led by saxophonist Lars Moller also performed at the convention. The week-long residential cultural immersion experience in a Gurukul-like environment saw participation of nearly 800 school students.

Few Highlights of ISC 2017:

• 25 concerts by great maestros such as Padma Bhushan awardees Begum Parween Sultana and Prof T.N.Krishnan, Padma Shri awardees Vidushi Bharati Shivaji and Ustad Shahid Parvez, Sangita Kalanidhi Vidushi Vedavalli

• Music-in-prayer by Alankar Singh (Gurbani), Kumari Sooryagayathri (Bhajans), Shri Babul Ali (Zikir Zari from Assam)

• Folk performances by Keremane Shivananda Hegde (Yakshgana), Konark Natya Mandap (Gotipua), Smt Indu Devi and Manju Elangbom (Rasa Sankirtana), puppetry by Shri Belagal Veeranna (Togalu Gombeyatta)

• Cinema classic screening of ‘The Making of The Mahatma’ and discussion with National award winning Actor Rajit Kapur

• 7 different yog and meditation sessions

• 13 different heritage tours and nature walks