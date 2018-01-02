BENGALURU: Presentations on Vision 2025 made by subject experts on Monday had the audience listening in rapt attention as topics of relevance to the state were listed out for action by the state government. The packed hall, an indicator of the keen interest among the participants in the city’s future, saw attendance by several government officials, ministers and members of civic groups who had come to get a glimpse of what experts from various sectors thought the future for Karnataka should be.

The talk by Professor R Venkata Rao, vice-chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), came in for praise from several members of the august audience as being both incisive as well as all-encompassing. Professor Rao, who spoke broadly on the growth of interest in legal education and the efforts to achieve excellence in the field, managed to impress an audience which was filled with experts from every field.

“I loved the talk by (Prof) Venkat Rao, it was very good and detailed. I liked the concept of Vision 2025 and I think it must also, in the future, include bureaucrats as well as policemen who will get to present their points of view,” said Raghavendra Auradkar, Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment & Training.

Speaking on the variety of topics which were discussed in the context of the state’s vision for 2025, Dr N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said, “People from different disciplines were given a view of other sectors. The inclusion of health as a topic for Vision 2025 is necessary as there are many developments in this sector right now. The government is bringing in many changes to the way the health sector functions in the country and this merits discussion.”

Representatives of civic groups, who also attended the presentations, had a lot to take away. “It is indeed a commendable exercise to evolve a Vision 2025 for our state. Karnataka is uniquely positioned to take off due to decades of progressive politics with democratic decentralisation and land redistribution, coupled with massive public investment in industry and education,” said Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru.

“Karnataka must leverage Bengaluru and make the entire state globally recognised for sustainable development models. From a Bengaluru perspective, the vision rightly points out that public transport and integration is key — which is exactly what CfB has been fighting for,” he added.

The presentations were followed by talks delivered by several ministers of the state government as well as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself. “It is commendable for TNIE to play a role in facilitating a vision for Karnataka,” said Tara Krishnaswamy of CfB.