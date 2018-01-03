BENGALURU: Three people, including a 24-year-old student, died in three separate incidents in the city and in Nelamangala on Tuesday.A fashion design student died while her friend was severely injured after their speeding bike crashed into the divider and collided with a speeding car. The incident took place on Nelamangala highway near Arishinakunte early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shanthi Krupa. She was staying in a Paying Guest accommodation on MG Road. The injured Adithya is a bank employee. Both are from Trissur in Kerala.In another incident, a 48-year-old realtor died when his speeding car rammed a parked container truck on a busy highway at Entaganahalli near Nelamangala. Fire and Emergency Personnel rushed to the spot as the car was completely crushed under the truck due to high speed. They had to drill the car apart to remove it.

The deceased Vijay Kumar was a resident of Laggere and he was into garment business.

A senior police officer said around 9.30 pm Kumar was returning to the city from Kunigal in his Innova MUV. While taking a turn, Kumar failed to notice the parked truck and rammed into it. He was crushed to death. The truck driver had not switched on any indication lights. He absconded after the accident.

Nelamangala traffic police are investigating both cases.

A 70-year-old woman pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding truck on Central Jail Road near Electronics City. The deceased was Lakshamma, a resident of Doddanagamangala. She hailed from Periyapatna near Mysore and was staying with her son Shivashankar, a government employee.

Police said she was going to a bus stop to head to her home town to collect pension. She was crossing Hosa Road near the jail when a speeding truck, which was coming towards the Madiwala junction, knocked her down at 5.45 am.