BENGALURU: Two software engineers died on the spot when the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry on the NICE road here on Wednesday morning.

The deceased techies have been identified as Prashanth (27), a resident of Yeshwanthpur and Akshay Kumar (25), a resident of Janapriya Township at Kadabgere in West Bengaluru. According to the statements given by their friends to the police, they had entered Nice Road from Magadi Road and were travelling towards Hosur Road. The accident occurred just half a km away from the Kengeri toll gate, near the Vrishabhavathi River bridge.

According to police sources, Prashant was driving the car, a black Indica. While trying to overtake a lorry from the left, they crashed into another lorry from behind. An eyewitness claims that the car was being driven very fast, and added that the spot where the accident occurred was on a straight stretch of the road. The driver of the lorry, Mohammed Ali, is currently at the Kengeri police station, but no case has been registered against him.

As per an ID card found on Prashant is a software engineer at Altisource Business Pvt Ltd in Domlur, while Akshay is also a software engineer at a firm called Firstsource. Police said their bodies have been sent to Rajarajeshwari Hospital at Kambipura on Mysore Road. Their parents have been informed, and are in grief over the incident. Kengeri traffic police have registered a case.