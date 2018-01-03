BENGALURU: City-based music school, Sri Veenavani, already holds a Guinness Book of World Records title, and the institute aims to make another attempt for a new record this Republic Day.In 2014, the music academy that operates seven days a week, entered the Guinness Book under the category of world’s largest keyboard ensemble in playing the national anthem, national song and a Carnatic raga on a western instrument towards a social cause in one single venue. Over 500 keyboards were collectively played on October 2014 for the record. Ever since, the institute has been on the mission to break as many records as their anniversary digits.

Established in 1974, the institute enters its 43rd year, and has 11 world records, including in the Limca Book of Records. “We achieved 11 records in just two years, especially after securing the Guinness Book one. We want as many records as possible because people from all around the world will take notice of our music and culture,” says Raghava Suhas, an associate of the school and event in-charge.

The upcoming event, to be held at Madhavan Park Circle, Jayanagar, on January 26, will see an assemblage of 10,000 people for a patriotic session, which includes singing the national anthem, Karntaka’s state song and a human drill formation, which the school says is a surprise.

The idea of the event was conceived a year-and-a-half back, and ever since, they have been preparing for on Republic Day. The public event will see the participation of over 2,000 government school children, 8,000 private school students and a number of corporates. “Family members of the children are also likely to participate,” says Raghava.The school, which currently offers 14 musical courses, will expand to teaching other forms of arts, including theatre and dance from this year on.