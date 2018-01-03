BENGALURU: Friday, January 5, is National Bird Day, and to celebrate the occasion, city-based animal rescue centre, People for Animals (PfA), is organising a comprehensive, two-day workshop called ‘Aves, Jewels of the Sky’.

In spring, animals and birds start having offspring, which is also when it’c common to find orphaned young ones. The idea behind this workshop is to spread awareness and help people understand their role in helping animals. So with the hope to reach out to the public, PfA wants to get as many people involved in saving Bengaluru’s rich and diverse wildlife.

Colonel (Dr) Nawaz Shariff, general manager at PfA, says that the NGO hasn’t gotten much visibility, and that with initiative like this one, they hope to be able to get better facilities for the animals they rescue, with sophisticated instruments and medical equipment.

“Breeding season for birds starts right after the winter months, and we want to build awareness among the people on the important role birds play in Nature. When people are able to identify birds, interest is generated,” says Dr Nawaz.

As of now, 15 people have registered for the programme, and Nawaz says that they don’t want to exceed over 30 so that individual attention can be given to the questions attenders have. Different species of Kites, Quails, Jungle Crows are some of the birds people will get to learn about this weekend.

Talking about some of their future initiatives, Dr Nawaz says that a snake awareness programme and a workshop on how to deal with the Macaque menace are what they are planning in the next three months.

What’s going to happen at the event

January 6 - PfA Hospital, Kengeri (10am-1pm)

10am- 11am - Talk on birds and identification of them

11am- 11.15am - Tea break

11.15am - 1pm - Basics in handling birds. Dos and don’ts when encountering an injured bird

January 7 - Lalbagh Botanical Gardens (7am-10am)

Birding at Lalbagh and basics in bird photography.