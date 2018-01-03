BENGALURU: I am a 26-year-old woman. I am ambitious and career-oriented. I never focussed on my personal life as work has always been my priority. My parents have now fixed a proposal for marriage and I am currently talking to the guy. He seems nice but what is surprising me is the fact that he is okay with everything I do, even coming home late, being busy at work and not talking to him or going out with guy friends. He seems to be a bit persistent, he keeps texting and calling even if I do not respond or a particular conversation gets ended. I find that really irritating as I need my space and I am not used to being in a proper relationship. What should I do? Can I trust this guy or am I being too cynical as people say that?

Being confident about oneself helps to trust others. Getting busy focusing only on career one tend to get suspicious about emotional proximity. You need to help to develop

(a)inter personal relationship skill

(b) assertiveness

(c) setting realistic expectation

(d) understanding intimacy in relationship.

I am a 24-year-old woman working in the media industry. I put on weight a while back due to taking lots of medication. Now I feel very depressed and have started developing bulimic tendencies. I know this is wrong for me, but I hate how I look. How do I gain my confidence back?

I am a 22-year-old foodie. I am very conscious of the way I look. I am trying to lose weight and I know diet is an important aspect of staying fit. But, I find it difficult to resist food. I tend to overeat. What can I do?

More than looks we need to balance food intake for “health expectancy” and “life expectancy”. You need to make a choice and change something inside you to control eating. If it is emotional eating, you need to work on your emotional conflicts, and later introspect on food, calories, timing and quantity. Developing impulse control towards food or any addiction needs a trainer who will motivate and monitor exercise and guide on selection of food items. Life is only once. Make appropriate choice.

The expert is a clinical psychologist at Fortis Hospital. For health realted queries write to health.cityexpress@gmail.com