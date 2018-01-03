BENGALURU: Labour Department officials visited Sobha Dream Acres on Monday and issued a notice to the builders after three labourers died reportedly due to consumption of contaminated water. If the labourers are registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, their families will get a compensation of `2 lakh each. If not, they will be paid according to Workmen’s Compensation Act.

Darshana Mitra, member, Alternative Law Forum, said, “On Monday, we visited the Labour Commissioner and the BBMP Health Commissioner. The Labour Commissioner said they will conduct an enquiry, and if found guilty, they will cancel Sobha’s licence. We proposed that both the deceased and the sick are compensated.”

She said: “Health Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan told us that he has instructed the BBMP public health medical officer Kalpana B to inspect all the construction sites in the ward. The BBMP the power to suspend labour camps’ lincese.”

Vinay Sreenivasa, another member of Alternative Law Forum, said, “Since they are migrants, Interstate Migrant Workers’ Act also applies to them. There are various laws governing the living conditions of the labourers in the camp.” No arrests have been made so far in the case.