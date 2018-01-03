BENGALURU: Power disruption affected Metro train services during the peak morning and evening hours here on Tuesday.According to BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain, all emergency precautions were in place. “Every coach is equipped with a battery as well as emergency ventilator. So, there is sufficient air as well as the lights continue to be on,” he said. The AC though gets switched off as soon as power supply is affected, he added.

Elaborating on the technical failure, the MD said that a part called `Relay’ at the Vivekananda Metro station had turned black. “It was because of this that the power failure took place. Trains were run the entire day due to the alternate power system (redundant power supply) we have in place.”A detailed assessment will be made later at night when trains stop running, Jain added.

“The change in frequency effected from today (Tuesday) will be temporarily stopped for two to three days and we will go back to the earlier frequency. Sometimes, such new changes introduced could be the reason for the malfunctioning of the power systems,” he said.

A S Shankar, Executive Director of Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, told The New Indian Express that all the trains barring one were steered to the nearest Metro station. “Since there was already a train standing on the tracks at the underground Sir M Visvesvaraiah Metro station (Central College), a train that had departed from the Kempe Gowda Metro station could not be brought up to the station. It was brought near the station,” he said.Similar power disruptions took place on May 27 and May 20 of 2017 due to technical failure at S V Road station.