BENGALURU: Using just three litres of water they wash a car and provide service at your doorstep. Meet a group of master’s graduates from Germany, who are creating awareness about conservation of water through their ‘Clean Our Car’, a doorstep water-less car wash and detailing service start up.

Conventional car wash requires a minimum of 150 to 180 litres of water. Whereas, this team of youngsters wash cars with only three to five litres (for big vehicles), saving an enormous amount of water every day, around 40,000 litre of water till date.

Chetan Somashekar, Sachin Shrikant, Vikas Raj, Sharada Prasad and Ganesh Prasad came up with this innovative start up in October. In addition to providing quality service, they are creating employment opportunity for the deaf and dumb.“We believe in saving water as a social responsibility. To save the ten million litres of water from going to waste every day, we have begun to promote eco-friendly water-less car wash campaign,” say the team members.Here is all you need to know about the start up, founders and their experience.

Why Mysuru?

With Mysuru growing as tier II city, we see a huge potential and market for our service in Mysuru. We have noticed there is awareness amongst the Mysureans not to waste water, and this helps us to promote our service.

What are the services offered?

We offer water-less car wash, car detailing including exterior and interior enrichment at customer’s doorstep and also create awareness to save water. We also offer monthly maintenance package at a discount price so that our clients can be sure that their car remains clean throughout the month without the hassle of taking the car to wash center. (For booking 9886999978).

Are there similar services?

We are first of its kind startup in Mysuru to offer car this service at door step. We are trying to break the myth that water-less car wash is ineffective compared to conventional water wash. From our customer feedback, we see that the quality of our services is superior when compared to conventional water wash.

What were the challenges faced while establishing the startup?

We faced challenged in logistics managements. The other biggest challenge we faced was recruiting staff and training them to deliver a service with utmost perfection. At present we have recruited eight employees, including deaf and dumb.

Who is the target audience?

Every private car owner in Mysuru is our potential customer. We would love to serve people who are concerned about conserving water for future and at the same time ensure cleanliness. We aim to serve customers in apartments, IT companies, malls and public gatherings in immediate future.

What is the next step?

We are coming up with a mobile app to ensure better customer support. In coming months we are looking to expand to other cities. We are receiving great support from Mysuru.