BENGALURU: After being delayed due to protests staged by UGC teachers, the evaluation work of Bangalore University is now facing another problem - shortage of evaluators.As per the data available from Bangalore University examination department, 50 per cent of the teachers are not attending the ongoing evaluation work. The university has now issued a warning that it will submit a report to the Department of Collegiate Education asking to withhold the salaries of teachers from government and aided colleges.

Dr Shivaraj, registrar evaluation of Bangalore University, told Express, “It has become really difficult for us to continue the evaluation work as half of the eligible teachers from government and aided colleges are not taking part.”According to university authorities, the shortage of evaluators is more for English subject. The highest number of scripts that need to be evaluated are in the English subject (2 lakh). This is followed by Commerce courses. “We have no issues with Kannada as there is 100 per cent attendance for this subject. But when it comes to English language and Commerce subjects, we are falling short of teachers. If this continues, then the evaluation work will be delayed further and this in turn will affect the announcement of results and reopening of classes for the next semester,” Shivraj said.

The Karnataka State Universities Act 2000 and also the Examination Ordinance of Bangalore University 2011 mandates evaluation for all lecturers.“I have written letters to the principals of all private colleges asking them to send eligible faculty members for evaluation work. On Thursday, I will meet the commissioner for collegiate education and submit a representation requesting to withhold the salaries of those faculty members who are not attending the evaluation work,” Shivraj added.University authorities said that some private colleges have scheduled to reopen classes for the next semester in violation of the university calender and in such cases action will be initiated.