BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to hold a joint survey to check the alleged noise pollution by the restaurant ‘Tippler on the Roof.’ January 17 is the deadline to submit the report. Residents of neighbouring Defence Colony in Indiranagar had earlier complained of nuisance caused by the restaurant during night hours.

Justice Vineet Kothari also asked the BBMP to de-seal the restaurant which was closed by the civic body on December 20, 2017.These directions were issued after hearing the Tippler’s petition challenging the action of BBMP, which sealed the restaurant operated by Amit Agarwal, Pink Panther Hospitality Private Limited, at No.276, 3rd floor, 100 ft Road at Defence Colony.

“The petitioner will be allowed to carry on his usual business activity strictly in accordance with the norms and rules. The BBMP in co-operation with the KSPCB may hold a joint survey, either by way of surprise visits and/or notified visits to the petitioner’s bar and restaurant, and even other establishments in the same building, and place before the court a comprehensive report of not only the petitioner’s bar and restaurant, but the other establishments also in the said building in question. So that, the facts about the noise pollution caused by the petitioner’s bar and restaurant and even other establishments can be prima facie observed and appropriate directions may be made thereafter,” the judge said while adjourning the hearing to January 17.