BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the last date for revision of electoral rolls to January 12, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that as of January 1, there were 85.92 lakh voters in BBMP limits.

"In the ongoing revision, we have added over 95,000 new names to the list while deleting 25,483 names,'' he said.

He said that they were going to release the final list on February 20. "Only the voters whose name is in voters list will be allowed to vote. People with their voter identity cards but names missing in the list won’t be allowed to vote,'' he said.

The BBMC has opened 8,234 booths including 575 new booths for the drive where the voters can file applications for new voter ID cards and submit their objections.

They may also approach the nearby BBMP ward offices, electoral help centres and BangaloreOne Centres for the same purpose, said the BBMP commissioner.