BENGALURU: Stopping on the flyover without switching on the hazard lights turned killer on Wednesday. Just five days ago, similar motorist behaviour had claimed the life of a 29-year-old on December 29 — that too, on the same flyover.On Wednesday, a 32-year-old bike-borne software engineer came under the wheels of a speeding tempo traveller coming from behind. He died on the spot after he lost control and hit a parked car on the elevated Electronics City flyover before falling and coming under the wheels of the tempo traveller.

Tejaswi Ponnapalli

According to the police, the deceased is Tejaswi Ponnapalli, a software engineer with HP and resident of BMT Layout.The incident took place at around 4 pm when Tejaswi was heading to his office.

The police said a car was parked on the flyover and its driver had gone to get fuel — the very same situation on December 29 which killed Vikas Kumar Goutam, a native of Bihar.Tejaswi who was hurrying to office failed to notice the stationary car and crashed into it from behind.The impact made him lose control of the bike. As he fell on the road, he got run over by the tempo traveller which was right behind him.

Passersby rushed Tejaswi to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.The Electronics City police shifted the body for post-mortem examination.Traffic on the elevated flyover came to a standstill after the incident.The motorists blamed the highway authorities for not taking action despite several accidents taking place on this flyover.But they equally blamed lack of lane discipline and rash driving, which have emerged as the two major concerns -- not just on flyovers, but anywhere in the city.

Survey on twitter

DCP traffic (East) Abhishek Goyal took a survey on twitter seeking public reaction. He tweeted, “Second Bike rider has died in a road accident on BETL Flyover on Hosur Road. In both the instances, victim’s hit a stationary car (left on the flyover after its fuel got over) and was run over by a speeding car from behind. Are long narrow flyovers safe for bikes?”By evening around 8pm on Wednesday, 1,271 voted in the survey. At least 82 percent of twitter users said ‘yes’, while 18 percent voted ‘no’.