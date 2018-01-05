BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister K J George on Thursday called upon the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to bring to book its own employees who connive with individuals who indulge in water thefts across the City.

After releasing an annual diary of the ‘Bangalore Water Supply Engineers Association’ and a calendar by the BWSSB at Cauvery Bhavan, George bemoaned the huge number of water theft incidences taking place across the City. “Many of you work very hard. But a few employees indulge in some malpractices which encourages such water thefts and this ruins the reputation of everyone working in BWSSB.”

Water thefts refer to water connections provided illegally or ensuring that the water consumed was not metered, he pointed out.

Asked to respond to the Minister’s remarks about the role of BWSSB employees in facilitating water thefts, BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath told Express said that stringent action was being taken against those indulging in water thefts as well as employees of the Board found responsible in any manner. “We have identified 10 employees whom we have found guilty of malpractices. Inquiry is on against them.”

George also announced that a guide will be released on laying of roads in the city.

“There needs to be more co-ordination among civic agencies. We come across incidents when BBMP lays a road and some time after it is done, BWSSB digs it to lay its pipelines.” Smart cards that will help retired BWSSB employees benefit from a health insurance scheme were also distributed to 10 pensioners by the Minister.

He said the quantum of Unaccounted for Water in the City has reduced from 47% to 39.8% through various measures. “We are keen on bringing it down much further.” Later briefing newspersons, George said 17 out of 110 villages which were added to form the BBMP will receive water by January-end.