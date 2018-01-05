BENGALURU: A 49-year-old woman died when she was electrocuted and fell into an open drain next to her house in Rajagopalnagar near Laggere on Thursday. Police said she died of electrocution but her family members claimed that she was bludgeoned to death by her relatives over a property dispute.

The deceased Bhagyamma was a resident of Hegganahalli in Rajagopalnagar. She was staying with her six children.

A senior police officer said she went to switch on the motor pump in the afternoon when she came in contact with an electrical wire and fell into the drain adjacent to the her house. Some neighbours noticed her in the drain and rushed her to a private hospital near Soladevanahalli where she was declared brought dead. Police have filed a case and further investigations are on.

Sampurna, the elder daughter of the victim, told The New Indian Express, “Bhagyamma was the second wife of Narasimhaiah, who went missing seven years ago. His first wife Lalitha is fighting with us over property. Recently, the court passed an order in our favour and Lalitha’s children Narasimha, Savitri, Shivanna, Puttaraju, Gowri and Dodda were not happy with it. So, they attacked her and pushed her into the drain. There are external injuries on her hand and head. Police have to take action against them. My brother saw the incident and raised an alarm. These six are responsible for the death of my mother”.