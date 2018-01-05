BENGALURU: Try the all new menu that includes global and local flavours at WelcomCafé Jacaranda. The hotel has been rebranded from My Fortune Bengaluru.

For starters, we are served Bruschetta, an Italian starter. The bruschetta is garlic rubbed and finished with olive oil. Topped with tomato and basil, this starter gets an additional punch from vinegar. Next comes the Prawn Dim Sum served in a basket with soya chilli and sweet chilli sauces.

The prawn parcels in a relatively transparent wrapper is juicy. The Balakai Huva Vada is unique and interesting. Served with banana flower, it has a rich aroma of the fibre fruit. It is flavoured with cumin and fennel that adds a crunch to it. The cutlets remind us of the Kerala snack parippu vada. They taste well with the coconut chutney served alongside it.

The pan-grilled Seer fish, marinated with Goan spices, in Goan fried fish is soft and delicate. Even the non-fish lovers will love it. There’s also Fish and Chips. Served with french fries and a lemon on top, the fillet of sea bass fish is marinated and deep fried. The fish is coated with crumbs, making it crunchy, yet delicate. The Mulligatawny is their rendition of the famous curried lentil soup spiced up with native pepper corn. The soup is served with fried onions and steamed rice. It reminds you of dal when you take a spoonful of it with onions and rice with a predominant flavour of coriander.

The Caramelised Salad is a must try. Done perfectly with the mayo-like salad dressing, it tastes fresh and comfortable. The main ingredients used in the salad are onion and asparagus.

For main course, we are served Farmhouse Pizza. It looks colourful bright with bell peppers, onion, corn kennel, dried tomatoes, olives and Italian herbs, and is topped with dried red chillies. If you are a cheese lover, try the BBQ Chicken Lasagne. High on tangy tomato flavour, it is rich in cheese.

The peppers add a tinge of spice to it. It is prepared with shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, fresh basil and loads of cheese.

Being a fan of prawns, I am looking forward to trying Jhinga Malai and it is not a disappointment. Have some roti or paratha with these bay shrimps in coconut milk. It reminds you of a Bengali jhinga preparation, may be because of paanch pohron spices used in it. For desserts, you can order blueberry cheesecake. Cost for two: `1,500.