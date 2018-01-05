Kiran Parashar K M @ Bengaluru

While safety of two-wheeler riders on flyover is a cause of concern, a survey by DCP traffic east on Twitter showed that the cars and other heavy vehicles parked on expressways are the main culprits behind such incidents.

Following two fatal accidents -- both similar-- in five days on Electronics City flyover, deputy commissioner of traffic (east) Abishek Goyal conducted a 24-hour survey on Twitter on whether two-wheelers should be banned on flyovers. Of the 2,529 voters, only 455 voted for the ban while 2,074 said no to the ban.

Can Two-Wheelers Be Banned?

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and police authorities, even if the state government comes with such a policy (to ban two-wheelers on flyovers), they will have to pay a huge compensation to the contractor for stopping two wheelers’ entry on the flyovers.

Thousands of two-wheelers cross the elevated flyovers in the city, generating crores of rupees in revenue every month.

For a single trip, a two -wheeler rider has to pay `20, and for the return journey, `25 is paid. For the monthly pass, a two-wheeler rider has to pay Rs545 .

NHAI regional officer YV Prasad said, “We do not have any plans to stop two-wheeler entry on the elevated flyover. If the state government orders, it will have to compensate the contractor who would incur loss.”

DCP’s Tweet:

“Second bike rider has died in a road accident on BETL (Bangalore Elevated Tollway Limited, or Electronics City Flyover) Flyover on Hosur Road. In both the instances, victim’s two wheeler rides (sic) hit a stationary car (left on the flyover after its fuel got over) and was run over by a speeding car from behind. Are long narrow flyovers safe for bikes?

Survey results

No: 82%

Total voted: 2529

Duration of the survey:

24 hours

A Few Busy Flyovers

Tumkur Road flyover, Sirsi Circle Town Hall flyover, Richmond Circle flyover, Benniganahalli KR Puram flyover, Central Silk Board flyover, Hebbal flyover