BENGALURU: Despite opposition from students, Bangalore University said it won’t withdraw its decision to collect extra fee from rank-holders and gold medal winners. Following media reports on Friday about the university’s official notification asking such achievers to pay Rs 500 extra along with the regular fee collected for convocation, the university has issued a press release stating that “there are no change in charging Rs 500 extra.”

In the gold medal committee meeting held on Friday, it was decided to stick to the notification, the release said.

Meanwhile, the university said that it has fixed Rs 500 cash award for all endowment funds/prizes. “There are cases where the interest we are getting from the endowment fund is Rs 82. Instead of giving that amount as cash prize, the university has fixed it at Rs 500. The extra amount will be borne by the university,” said Prof C Shivraj, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university.