BENGALURU: As many as 22 school teams from 11 states in the country are set to take part in the National Aerolympics 2018 to be held in the city from January 8 to 10, 2018. Five of them are from Bengaluru.

Briefing the media at the Press Club on Saturday, C Kalaivannan, vice chairman of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Bengaluru branch, said the winning team will be taken to the Aero India 2019 International Air Show.

“The teams were selected from 600 schools on the basis of their detailed reports on the subject 'Regional Transport Aircraft’. This was one of the eight events of the ongoing Aerolympics,” he said.

The teams will next have to present a project on the topic ‘GST and its impact’ in the next round, he said.

Gopalan International, Amar Jyoti Public School, Presidency School, Silicon City Public School and Treamis World School from Bengaluru have made it to the shortlist, Kalaivannan said.

N M Kaverappa, Regional Public Relations Officer, Defence Research and Development Organisation said the event was started by the AeSI Chandigarh branch. “Technical quiz, awareness quiz, cultural events, presentation and viva, collage making and a surprise event form the remaining events.” The chief guest for the inaugural show will be C P Ramanarayanan, Director General (Aero Systems), Defence Research and Development Organisation and Chairman of Bengaluru branch of AeSI.