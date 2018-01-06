BENGALURU: A 54-year-old woman pedestrian was fatally knocked down by a speeding tempo traveller which crashed into a speeding car on Laggere Road near Kanteerava Studios on Friday morning. Reckless driving on part of both the motorists led to a serial accident in which two other vehicles were also damaged.

The deceased Mariamma was a native of Yadagiri in Kalaburagi. She used to work as a cleaning staff in a hotel in Nandini Layout. She was staying with her son Narasimha at Jai Buvaneshwarinagar in Laggere.

A senior police officer said Mariamma was walking towards the hotel at 8.30 am when she was knocked down. Near Kanteerava Studios, the tempo traveller, heading towards Sumanahalli Ring Road from Goraguntepalya, crashed into an Alto car and then hit Mariamma. She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed.​​​

“Rajajinagar traffic police have arrested the tempo driver, identified as Manjunath, and seized the vehicle,” the officer added.