BENGALURU: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to raise the heat and add vigor to the BJP Parivartana Rally to be held at Govindaraj Nagar in the city on January 7. State BJP leaders expect about 50,000 people to attend the rally, which is the third to be held in the city.

“We are making seating arrangements for a gathering of 50,000. A dais of 240X 300ft is being erected. Drinking water and lunch would be arranged for the people who attend the rally,” BJP MLC V Somanna said.

Somanna along with former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka are overseeing the preparations for the rally which would be held at Balagangadharanatha Grounds in Vijayanagar. This will be Yogi’s second campaign in the state as he had addressed a huge rally at Hubballi on December 21. “The good response to Yogi’s rally at Hubballi has made state BJP leaders draw up Yogi as a star campaigner for the Assembly election,” sources in the state BJP said.

Mini-rallies are being held in the city to make up for an insipid show at the launch of ‘Parivartana Yatra’ at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on November 2.

Yeddyurappa, Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Sadananda Gowda are among the leaders who would address the rally, apart from Yogi Adityanath.