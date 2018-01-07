BENGALURU: Two people, including a 21-year-old woman, committed suicide in separate incidents in the city on Saturday. A 26-year-old-man committed suicide by hanging at his house in Kurubarahalli near Basaveshwaranagar. He left no suicide note, but video-recorded his statement in his mobile phone alleging that a financier, Kiran, was harassing him to repay a loan of `25,000.

Rajesh

The deceased Rajesh was a resident of JC Nagar in Kurubarahalli. He was working as a marketing executive in a private company.

A senior police officer Rajesh hanged himself from the ceiling late on Friday night. In his statement, he said Kiran had come to his house and assaulted his family for not repaying the loan. He also requested that no one should hurt his family after his death.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that a girl had rejected his proposal. He said he had sacrificed a lot to get her, but she made him suffer. He did not blame anyone for his death and apologised to his mother for taking this extreme step.

Mahalakshmi Layout police are investigating the case. They are yet to interrogate the financier who allegedly harassed him. In a separate incident, which took place in Mahadevapura, a woman employee of a private company committed suicide by hanging. She is said to be depressed.

Veena, a native of Andhra Pradesh, hanged herself at her house in Mahadevapura. A senior police officer said she returned from work on Saturday evening and hanged herself. Her relative found her and alerted the police. Preliminary investigations revealed that she was engaged to a man two years ago, but later it was broken. Since then, she rarely talked to anyone. She left no suicide note.