BENGALURU: Schools across the state have been asked to block access to social networking sites all the time on school computers which are accessible to children. The move comes in the wake of complaints about schoolchildren getting addicted to social networking sites, using the apps on mobile phones and playing dangerous games like Blue Whale.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has incorporated 'blocking social networking sites' as one of the clauses in the amendments to the Karnataka Educational Institutions (classification, regulation and prescription of curriculum etc,..) Rules, 1995. Section 5 of the draft amendment directs school authorities to keep an eye on children when they access the computer lab/room in the school.

It also insists that school authorities monitor children's access to computers and use of electronic and technological devices when not supervised by teachers. The rules also direct schools to educate students regularly in an appropriate manner on safe use of technology and how to be responsible digital citizens.

"Sensible and responsible use of mobile phones, SMS, MMS, internet, email or net chats, harmful effects of pornography and how to avoid unsafe, risky behaviour," should be imparted to students, it reads. Schools should also keep parents informed about safe use of technology, internet, measures to avoid risky behaviour by students and measures for redressal.