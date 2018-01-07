BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Cantonment - Kamakhya Humsafar Express (Weekly) has been extended up to Agartala. According to an official release, Union Minister of State for Railways Rajan Gohain flagged off the inaugural special on January 5 from Agartala. The inaugural special from Agartala to Bengaluru Cantonment (changed Train No.02552), left Agartala at 1 pm on Friday (Jan 5) and will arrive at Cantonment on January 8.

The train will have stoppages at Ambasa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Bongoigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Howrah, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vijayawada Jn, Perambur, Katpadi and Whitefield enroute.

Regular service of extension of Agartala - Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Humsafar Express will start from January 9. The train leaves Agartala at 5 am on Tuesdays and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 9.15 pm on Thursdays. The regular service of the extension of Bengaluru Cantonment - Agartala Weekly Humsafar Express (12503) will start from Janaury 12. The train will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.15 am on Fridays and arrive at Agartala at 3.45 am on Mondays.