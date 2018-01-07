BENGALURU: Around 4 lakh visitors are expected to throng the venue of Chitra Santhe, which will be held in the city on Sunday. The 15th edition of the Santhe will start at 8 am and end at 8 pm. This year, 1500 artists, including around 800 from Karnataka, will take part in the Santhe which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to the organizers, there is an increase in the number of stalls this year. The number of participants for the street-art festival is also more. Around Rs 2 crore of business is expected to be generated from over 1,000 stalls which will be set up at the Chitrakala Parishat, next to the Chief Ministers’ home office—’Krishna’. To help visitors, there will be two mobile ATM vans from the State Bank of India and Canara Bank at the venue.

The price of paintings, which will be sold at the venue, will range from Rs 100 to above Rs 1 lakh, participants said. This year, there will be a complete ban on the use of plastic within the venue. Last year, the 14th edition of the Santhe had at least 80,000 paintings on display. Apart from the stalls, there will also be sketch artists, tattoo artists and others. The exhibition will extend from the CKP campus to Shivananda Circle as well as till the CM’s home office on the other end.

Traffic arrangements

Movement of all types of vehicles on both sides of the road will be prohibited on Kumara Krupa Road, from Windsor Manor junction to Shivananda Circle.

Traffic Diversions

Vehicles coming from Mourya Circle and Anandrao Circle going towards Windsor Manor should move straight on Race Course Road — Trilight in- Basaveswara Circle — Old High Grounds Jn. - T Chowdaiah Road — Windsor Manor and move further ahead.

Vehicles coming from Palace Guttahalli and going towards Shivananda Circle should move towards Old High Grounds Jn, - L.R.D.E. Jn, -Basaveswara Circle - Race Course Road and further ahead.

Parking Places

Railway Parallel Road

Race Course Road

Crescent Road