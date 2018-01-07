BENGALURU: A 30-year-old pedestrian was killed and his friend severely injured when a drunk driver behind the wheels of a speeding cab knocked them down at T Dasarahalli near Peenya Metro station on Saturday evening. Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a cab driver and a native of Vijayapura. The injured is Parashuram (28).

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm under the Metro station. Ramesh and his friend were crossing the road when Lava B K (32), the cab driver who was drunk and was driving recklessly, knocked them down. Lava rammed into the road median after hitting Ramesh and Parashuram. An alcohol bottle was recovered from the cab. Lava was also injured in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital. Further investigations are on.