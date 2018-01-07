BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman cashier working in an Indira Canteen near HSR Layout has filed a sexual harassment case against her senior colleague on Friday. In the complaint with Hennur Bande police, she alleged that Satish, an ex-serviceman, was forcing her to have an illicit relationship with him and was spreading rumours among other workers at the canteen.

The victim, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Bandepalya, is married and has a son. She had joined work at the canteen three months ago. Satish is the canteen supervisor.

A senior police officer said Satish (34), a resident of Bommanahalli, was earlier a Junior Commissioned Officer in the armed forces. He was supervising 15 canteens in Bommanahalli constituency. The woman alleged in her complaint that Satish used to call her on the phone and demand sexual favours. He was also spreading rumours that she was having an illicit affair with him. When she questioned him, he threatened to kill her family and sack her from the job. "Based on the complaint, we have taken a statement from Satish and further investigations are on," the officer added.

The victim's husband told Express, "Satish was forcing my wife to meet him late at night and threatened her that he would sack her by complaining to senior officials. So my wife discussed this with me and I took her to the police to file a case. Before filing the case, I had approached BBMP corporator Shobha Jagadish Gowda, who had also warned Satish to behave properly. But he continued misbehaving with my wife."

However, Satish claimed that the woman was stealing money by giving false account details and had also stolen vessels from the canteen. "Three of the employees had also complained about this and I had given a complaint to the agency. Then she was sacked by the agency on January 1. To take revenge, she has filed a false case against me. I am ready to face any allegations. I have given a report to the BBMP commissioner about this. She had even taken the cash book to her house," he told Express.