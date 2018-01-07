BENGALURU: Station controllers at all Metro stations have been trained to handle emergencies that may arise on Metro trains or at stations, according to U A Vasanth Rao, Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. He was responding to a tweet on Saturday evening that said a person had collapsed inside the Metro station.

The tweet from the handle @arjunramb sought to know the emergency arrangements in place on board the Metro in case of a medical emergency. “2day we had a co-passenger who collapsed due to low sugar level,” he had tweeted. The tweet added, “V had to wait until next station and in the next station no one knew wat to do. If it is a case of heart attack, every second wud be critical. A stretcher or a wheel chair wud be helpful in saving lives. An emergency button that can intimate someone at next station.”

Rao said there was no record of any such incident taking place on Saturday and it may have taken place in the past.

“The details of the passenger who collapsed or the train route were not available. It did not happen today then,” the PRO claimed.

However, there have been a few such incidents in the past and Metro staff have responded immediately to emergencies.

“Our controllers immediately hand over a chocolate to those with low sugar. An ambulance is called immediately in case of any emergency,” he said.

In a tweet, the BMRCL PRO responded to the complainant saying, “There are emergency buttons in the coaches for passengers to speak to the loco pilot. The staff at the stations are equipped to handle some emergencies and to shift to hospital.”

