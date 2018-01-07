BENGALURU: THE Christian Community Coalition (Karnataka) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Karnataka State Minorities Commission accusing it of neglecting the Christian community. It said reservation of benefits is not meant only for a particular community and demanded pro rata representation for all communities in the appointment of the chairman and other posts.

After a silent protest at VV Tower, the community members, led by P M Mathew, convenor of the coalition, submitted the memorandum to the chairman of the commission. “A separate Christian Development Corporation should be established within 15 days with a clear outlay failing which it shall be presumed that the Government of Karnataka is interested in promoting a particular minority community for benefits meant for all other minorities,” the forum said.

Referring to the meeting convened by the Commission on December 13 for redressal of grievances of minorities, the forum said prominent leaders of the Christian community were not invited. The coalition also supported bureaucrat K Mathai, who has been transferred 29 times in nine years.