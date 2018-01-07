BENGALURU: While reality shows and talent hunt contests is the norm of television these days, an initiative started by a city-based researcher and social worker wants to discover hidden talents among the underprivileged.

For the past one year, Praveen Prem Shukla, a 30-year-old clinical researcher has been actively driving Being Social, an organisation that operates in seven cities and caters to the lesser privileged in areas such as as safety and hygiene. In the past one year, the voluntary base has grown to over 500 in Bengaluru.

At an event that will be held on January 21 at Cubbon Park, the city’s social and civic issues will be discussed over a cup of tea and hot pakoras.

Called “Chai pe Baat”, it will be an open public discussion for those who want to cite a social problem or learn the basics of volunteering. The central focus of the open discussion however will be ways to find hidden talents, make them more visible and uplift them. This will also be the time to announce a talent hunt contest for children in government schools, orphanages and slums.

“In the past one year when I volunteered in various nooks and corners of the city I realised that some of these children were extremely talented,” says Praveen. “I thought why not organise a talent hunt contest where we will give the children an opportunity to perform,” he adds. The talent hunt called “Pehchaan- The unsung heroes of the soil” is all set to launch this Republic Day.

The hunt for the participants is set to begin soon and the team will go to various government schools and orphanages and slums to find people who might be good in singing, dancing, painting, mimicry to name a few. Then they shall undergo a training by the professionals and the event will conclude on Independence day with a final show.

“This initiative is a means to harness the talent of the hidden,” says Praveen. “We are encouraging government schools and orphanages to participate,” he adds. The age criteria for the event is between 4 and 21 years.