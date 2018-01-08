BENGALURU: Krishnaraja Puram, which is now a taluk centre, will soon have a court complex and a modern market complex, MLA Byrathi Basavaraj said here on Sunday.

Speaking at a function organised by Raju Kshatriya Sangha of KR Puram, Basavaraj said administrative infrastructure and civic amenities in KR Puram will be ramped up. Work on the `50 crore court complex and a modern market at a cost of `18 crore will soon be taken up.

Listing out the development works he has initiated in KR Puram constituency, he said work on three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) at Ramamurthy Nagar, Horamavu and Kaggadasapura will be speeded up. “We are actively coordinating with the Railways to ensure speedy completion of ROBs in the constituency,” he added.

K25 lakh aid for Raju Kshatriyas

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of weaker sections, Byrathi Basavaraj announced a donation of `25 lakh for the completion of a community hall and student hostel being built by Raju Kshatriya Sangha in KR Puram. He also assured further assistance for the initiatives to be launched by the Sangha for the welfare of widows, senior citizens and destitute children.