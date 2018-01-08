BENGALURU: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the Parivartana Yatra rally held in Bengaluru alleged that the state had lagged behind in terms of development, as Karnataka was “nothing more than an ATM for Congress.”

In order to ensure that all the development schemes of the Central government reach its true beneficiaries, people should elect the same party which is in power at the Centre - the BJP - he said.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, in his speech, accused Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George and MLA Byrati Basavaraju of indulging in election fraud.

“As many as two lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were issued voter ID cards by them for benefits in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

Taking a dig at the planned rally of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi, he said the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had cheated the people of Ballari after being elected from the constituency. He too will do the same, Yeddyurappa said.