BENGALURU: THE national entrance examinations for Post-Graduate medical courses under the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across the country on Sunday.

The candidates, who appeared for the test, felt it was an average one. The paper had 300 questions, both from clinical and non-clinical subjects.

From this year, negative marking has been introduced in NEET PG, and this has irked several candidates as they get four marks for the right answer and lose one mark for the wrong answer.

Like NEET UG, even here, candidates had to undergo security checks. For example, candidates were asked to remove their footwear at some of the centres in the city. Candidates were also not allowed to carry pens inside the centres. At some centres, candidates were made to remove their ear rings, watches and other metal ornaments they were wearing.