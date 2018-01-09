BENGALURU:Even as existing suchi mitras complain of many problems, the BBMP has plans to appoint cleanup marshalls. Residents welcome any measure to increase transparency but fear that even this will only end up going the suchi mitra way.

The idea behind the two concepts - suchi mitras and cleanup marshalls are not very different. Both have the responsibility to oversee and monitor the cleanliness of an area. However, while any citizen can volunteer to become a suchi mitras, only ex-servicemen/ retired army personnel will be appointed as cleanup marshals by the BBMP.

Kathyayini Chamra, executive director, Civic, a volunteer citizens initiative that mostly works in areas of civic and urban governance says, that suchi mitras, are not working because of the lack of coordination among different stakeholders. Kathyayini herself worked as a suchi mitra when the initiative was first started but saw that the BBMP was not serious right from the beginning. “The idea of army officers overlooking waste segregation processes is welcome if they can work together with the suchi mitras. Monthy meetings and followups need to happen between various parties. Such meetings would hardly take place when I was a suchi mitra. Cleanup marshalls can also report to such committees.”

The idea for cleanup marshals was mooted by the BBMP late last year. Around 7 to 8 crore is the estimated cost of the entire set up. A pilot project is also envisaged.Allen Joseph, a civic activist and resident of Yelahanka says that suchi mitras, enroll for a noble cause, however, they have been ineffective in the absence of any powers. "We welcome the idea of cleanup marshalls because the fact that there will be some people directly appointed by the BBMP and possibly with a uniform to strike some sort of fear in residents who otherwise are averse to following rules." He further says that there is a possibility of even this concept to go awry due to the non-cooperation of low level officials.