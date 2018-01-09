BENGALURU: Here’s how you can prep up for the kite festival this year

Go kite shopping

If you do not have time to attend a workshop or watch a tutorial online, you can buy kites from Barkath Kite Center on Old Market Road, Shivaji Nagar. The shop has been selling kites since 1960s. The shop is known for its colourful kite collection. The price starts from `10 for Indian kites and `100 for Chinese ones. The kites come in different shapes and characters such as soaring eagles, butterflies, Mickey Mouse, Spiderman and Ben 10.

Kite festival Bangalore-2018

The kite festival is back. Rotary club is hosting an eco-friendly kite flying festival with lot of food stalls, live music, children’s fun zone and kite flying on January 15 at BBMP grounds, HSR Layout. No matter you are an expert or novice in kite flying, you can participate at the event with your friends and family. Entry to the flea market is free. To participate in the kite flying competitions, you need to register at the venue at 10 am.

Kit for kite making

The kit to make a kite should include two wooden dowels, plastic sheeting or recycled garbage bags, strong tape such as packing tape or electrical tape, twine, kite string or fishing line. These are easily available at craft shops such as Itsy Bitsy. You can order online or visit their stores in Koramangala, Commercial Street or Banashankari Stage II. The supplies are said to be affordable. Try your DIY skills, head outdoor and fly your colourful kites.

Workshop to learn kite making

A workshop for children on kite making is being organised on January 14 and 15 at Play Gym, Kalyan Nagar. Children above four years of age can learn to make kites on their own at ‘Make Your Own Kite’ workshop. All the materials will be provided for the class. Children can enjoy a session of play before or after the class as per their registration fees. The fee is `400 for the class and `500 for both class and play session. To book a slot for your children, call on 97318 37282.