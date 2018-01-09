BENGALURU: Observing that it cannot interfere in a project conceived for the public without a valid reason, the Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to stay the construction of steel flyover on Hare Krishna Road at Shivananda Circle in the city. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar rejected the interlocutory application filed by the local residents who have filed the public interest litigation against the steel flyover.

The court said that it will be a burden for state’s exchequer if the project is halted abruptly. Moreover, the project was designed with the technical assistance of the Indian Institute of Science to ensure safety of public.

As far as gradient of the flyover is concerned, the court said that the project was remodelled by the BBMP after the petitioners raised objection to the original project. The court also mentioned the vertical clearance of the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle with the other flyovers and underpasses in city.