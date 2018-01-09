BENGALURU: Accounts of eye witnesses and colleagues of the deceased indicate that the hapless victims in Kailash Bar & Restaurant in Kalasipalya were trapped in a deadly fire that caught them off guard.It was Selva Kumar, a vegetable vendor, who was alerted about the fire by a boy around 2.50am when thick smoke started spewing out of the ground and the first floors of the three-storeyed building on Vegetable Market Road.

Kumar told Express, “A boy started screaming outside the bar and I went to see what happened. Heavy smoke was coming out of the bar. The employees were inside. Even before I could call the fire service personnel, the fire had spread due to liquor bottles stocked near the cash counter. Some bottles exploded due to the heat. The door was locked from the inside and since there was fire everywhere, the employees were unable to reach the door. I heard their screams for help, but no one could do anything.”

A senior fire officer present at the spot said: “We cut the shutter lock to get access inside. There was thick smoke everywhere. The less visibility and the congested bar made it almost impossible for us to be able to find and save the workers.”Mahesh, a localite, said “The bar was open till 1.30am. I am a regular customer here. The bar has six tables on the ground floor and five on the first floor, which is adjacent to a bathroom. I was nearby when I came to know about the fire and my friend Kariyanna and me rushed to the spot and helped shift the bodies to Victoria Hospital.”

Shashikumar, an employee at the bar, said the place did not have a kitchen and the five of them (the deceased) used to bring food from a neighbouring hotel to serve customers.” Ramachandra, the bar cashier, said, “I left the bar at 11.30pm and reached home in Chamarajpet.

A separate room was allotted to the workers on the second floor. But they had been sleeping at the bar due to bedbugs in their room for the past two weeks. I had brought Swamy and Prasad from Tumakuru as they are my relatives. A few days ago, a rat bit a wire connected to the refrigerator and it had caused a minor fire. I suspect the same might have happened on Sunday.”Another employee said an overstaying customer may have thrown a lit cigarette, which could have started the fire.