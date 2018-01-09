BENGALURU: Keerthi, the 20-year-old who was one of the five deceased, had come to Bengaluru just a month ago with his brother Kiran. They decided to move to the city to earn a living after their family incurred losses due to crop failure in their native Bevakalanahatna in Mandya district. While Keerthi got a job in Kailash Bar & Restaurant, his brother Kiran joined a fast food outlet in Rajajinagar.

Kiran told Express: “Keerthi wanted to arrange money so that we could treat our mother Chinthamani of asthma. Our father died when we were little. Keerthi had gone home last Sunday and had assured mother that he will take her to a private hospital and get her treated. I did not believe it when I was informed about his death. My mother is not in a position to bear this shock.”The other two deceased — Swami and Prasad — were cousins and had come to the city about eight years ago. The duo had planned to go to their native Tumakuru for Sankranthi and their parents were eagerly waiting for them.

Another victim, Manjunath (45), was a native of Honnashettihalli in Tumakuru district. He worked as a daily wager in the market to make ends meet before joining the bar two years ago. He is survived by his wife Leelavathi and a son and a daughter. Speaking to Express, an inconsolable Leelavathi said, “He had called me on Sunday saying that he wanted come home for Sankranthi. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. I don’t know how to go about life without him now. He cared a lot about our children Vidya and Jagadish. He always wanted to earn and save a lot of money for their education. They are both studying in a primary school.”

The fifth victim Mahesh (35), a native of Mukikere village in Hassan district, had come to the bar on Sunday to collect his salary. Mahesh’s relative Manjunath said that Mahesh had been working at the bar for the past 10 years and had taken a break from work for a month. He left Hassan on Saturday night and reached the city around 12noon to collect his salary. He had told his brother Ganesh that he would return home on Monday. He had recently attended the naming ceremony of his brother’s daughter, Manjunath added.