BENGALURU: A person claiming to be underworld don Ravi Pujari has made a threat call to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, demanding `10 crore, and threatening that he would be "bumped off" if it was not paid.

Tanveer Sait

The minister has filed a complaint with DG & IGP Neelamani N Raju. In the complaint filed by the minister's personal assistant, it is stated that the minister is getting calls and messages from international numbers and also internet calls.

“The caller, who identified himself as Ravi Pujari, has demanded `10 crore be paid to him immediately. He also threatened that if the demand was not met, his men would murder the minister,” the complaint stated.

A team of policemen, including cyber crime police, are investigating the case.

Sources in the minister’s office said the matter was even brought to the notice of Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is said to have asked top police officials to take this case seriously and to get in touch with the Interpol if necessary. Both the ministers were unavailable for comment.