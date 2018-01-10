BENGALURU: The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is mulling implementing recommendations of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) during the Right to Education (RTE) 2018-19 admissions.

Prof S G Siddaramaiah, Chairperson of KDA, told Express, “We did not recommend scrapping RTE in the state. Our recommendation was to stick to the basic Act where it says that priority must be given to government-run schools first, then those that get grants from government and then the private schools.”

According to department sources, discussions are going on to stop providing reimbursement to private schools under RTE quota admissions and also about giving last priority to private schools while admitting kids under RTE quota.

“When they use facilities from the state, which include land, water and power, why should the government pay them back for providing RTE seats? Giving 25 per cent seats should be their social responsibility,” Siddaramaiah explained.

“The government is allotting funds to private schools to meet the education expenses of children who get admitted under the RTE quota. It looks like the government is financially helping some schools to survive. Instead, the government should look at strengthening government schools and scrap RTE,” Siddaramaiah said.

However, official sources in the department said, “Considering that the schools run by government have few students, there is a discussion going on to fill seats in government schools first, then aided schools and then private schools.”