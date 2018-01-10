BENGALURU: I am a 35-year-old woman and I feel very cold in spite of wearing a cardigan. I feel my hands freeze and sometimes, I find it difficult to type or write anything. I did a BP test and it came out to be normal. What could possibly be the reason for this?

It looks like you are a little more sensitive to cold weather. Is it the first time you’re facing this issue or is does it occur every winter? You should definitely try to keep your hands warm with mittens or gloves in winters. Also I would advise you to get yourself examined by a doctor to evaluate for certain common conditions causing stiffness of your fingers and hands.

I am a 20-year-old man with puffy eyes and swollen ankles for the past two months. I never had any medical issues or surgeries. Is it some kind of an allergy?

When you say puffy eyes, you mean swollen eyelids or bags under the eyes? Do you have associated sneezing or itching in the eyes as well ? Swollen ankles also could have many causes including prolonged sitting causing some edema. These symptoms should be looked into by a doctor as it is already more than 2 months.

I am a 65-year-old man. I woke up one morning to find my foot swollen and turned reddish all of a sudden. The swellings have considerably reduced now but the foot still looks reddish. Is it something to worry about?

Glad to know that the foot swelling and redness has reduced considerably. I will still recommend you to consult a physician to rule out infection of the foot, cellulitis or other causes of swelling. If you are a diabetic, you should be very careful with your foot care. In order to understand the diseases process, a thorough examination by a doctor is recommended and if needed, blood tests should be carried out.

