BENGALURU: Authorities of Bangalore Central University (BCU) have filed a complaint with the Higher Education Department against the parent Bangalore University for not transferring assets to it despite a government order.

In a letter to the government, the BCU registrar requested the government to direct the officials concerned to transfer the assets immediately. According to BCU officials, the government had issued an order directing division of assets among all the three universities after trifurcation of Bangalore University. As per the order, Bangalore University has to transfer infrastructure of Central College campus, including Jnana Jyothi auditorium, cricket ground, women’s hostel in Jayanagar among others to BCU.

Along with this, Bangalore University has been asked to transfer `10 crore to the account of BCU. Prof Japhet, BCU Vice-Chancellor, said, “We have yet to receive the amount from BU.” An official from BU said, “The process of transferring assets as per the government order is going on and it is not an easy task to simply give away things.”

Request for transfer

Funds paid by BMRCL to Bangalore University as compensation for acquiring land on Central College campus

Files and other documents relating to affiliated colleges of BCU

100 non-teaching posts as ordered by Higher Education Department

Notification giving option to teaching and non-teaching permanent staff working under BU to seek transfer