BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Tamarind Foods, a cafe and restaurant at Indiranagar, challenging the notice issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Justice Vineet Kothari asked the petitioner to submit their reply to the notice dated December 26, 2017, issued by the Joint Commissioner (East) BBMP regarding noise pollution and other issues, which were disturbing peace in the locality.

Don’t take precipitative action, BBMP told

Justice Vineet Kothari asked the BBMP not to take precipitative action with regard to 600 apartments near Kasavanahalli lake in Bengaluru East. This was after hearing the petition filed by SJR Prime Corporation Private Limited against withdrawal of occupancy certificate and sanctioned plan in compliance of the NGT order on buffer zones. The BBMP had withdrawn the occupancy certificate as well as plan on January 1, 2018, and the same has been challenged before the court.

Notice to BBMP

Justice Vineet Kothari issued notice to the BBMP in response to a petition filed by IT couple against construction of storm water drain close to their house in Kasavanahalli. IT professionals A R Mahendra and his wife Roopa said the proposed rajakaluve would hamper ingress and egress to their house as the alignment of the rajakaluve has been changed by the BBMP. Earlier, the couple had filed a petition seeking direction to the BBMP to pay compensation of `3.5 crore for partial demolition of their house in 2016.