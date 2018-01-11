BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) has finally decided to stop collecting extra fee from its gold medallists and rank-holders in under-graduate and post-graduate courses.

With this, the university has decided to put an end to one of its oldest practices. A special syndicate meeting held on Wednesday decided to stop the collection of an extra fee of `500 from rank holders and gold medal winners, a practice which was prevalent since several years.

Confirming this, university Registrar (Evaluation) Prof C Shivaraj told The New Indian Express, “We placed the issue before the syndicate along with media reports and after a detailed discussion.”

A few days ago, TNIE had carried a report on Bangalore University’s circular asking gold medallists and rank holders to pay `500 extra in addition to the regular convocation fee. This move by the varsity was opposed by students who said it was like dishonouring their hard work.

After reading the reports, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dayanand communicated to Bangalore University requesting the authorities to stop collection of the extra fee and suggested to pay on behalf of the rank-holders and gold medallists. The university took a decision to stop the practice and increasing that fee by 10% every year.

Meanwhile, the students who have already paid the amount will get the reimbursement in their accounts after the convocation.