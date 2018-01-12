BENGALURU: Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal S B Deo, on Thursday said future wars could be fought by employing artificial intelligence in a war room instead of on a battlefield.

The Air Marshal was speaking at the 11th conference on IT in Defence, which will conclude on Friday. He emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence, and claimed such remote wars were just 10-15 years away. “Such wars would be similar to playing video games,” he said. “However, human instincts would still be important in a war and their intervention cannot be entirely done away with.”

Several speakers spoke on various related topics at the conference, which broadly included IT in battle preparedness, disruptive technologies for defence transformation and data science in defence strategies.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, scientific advisor to Defence Minister, was slated to preside over the event, but could not attend it. His message to the audience was read out in absentia. The conference was attended by over 150 participants from the Armed Forces, DRDO, Private Industry and Academia.