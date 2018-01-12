BENGALURU: Almost two months after the brutal gangrape of a 26-year-old in Anekal, the survivor gave her statement to the district magistrate on Wednesday and thereafter was sent to a rehabilitation centre here.

She had spent the last two months in Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, being treated for her fractures.

Police sources said an expert who had drawn the sketches of the suspects in last year’s NLS college student gangrape case is being called in to make the sketches in this case too.

There has been no breakthrough in the investigation so far. Parijatha G T, an activist from Stree Jagruthi Samithi who had brought the victim to the hospital, said, “The victim is entitled to medical treatment and a compensation of up to `3 lakh.

The Women and Child Development Department is trying to open a bank account for her. She was also enrolled for Aadhaar. Her number will take another month to be issued. There is a communication gap between the officials in the department and the police. That is something we have to fight through.”

On November 23, the victim was gangraped by six men in a village in Anekal. The rapists then threw boulders on her legs and allegedly took pictures and videos of her. She was spotted in a nearby bus stop after two days and brought to the hospital.