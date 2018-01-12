BENGALURU: Expressing concern over noise pollution and lack of fire safety measures in roof-top bars and restaurants that were issued notices by the BBMP, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the action taken by the civic body.

However, the court asked the BBMP to give an opportunity of hearing to those bars and restaurants to know whether they have complied with the norms or not, before taking action against them, which has come as a relief to these establishments.

Justice Vineet Kothari passed an order to this effect while disposing of a petition filed by AA Hospitality LLP., which runs Open Box Bar and Restaurant on Museum Road in the city, challenging the notice dated December 26, 2017 issued by the BBMP and Department of Fire Safety and Emergency Services.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the Joint Commissioner, BBMP, on January 16 at 11 am and satisfy the norms with regard to noise and fire safety. Similarly, the court ordered the BBMP to check whether all those bars and restaurants have taken adequate regulatory measures or not, before taking action against them.

Clarifying that BBMP is not saying all those establishments are illegal, BBMP’s counsel Srinidhi said that lack of fire safety norms was also one of the reason for issue of notice. The fire mishaps are increasing in city. Hence the fire safety and emergency services department served notice, just before New Year’s eve, he argued.

Bengaluru is still pensioners paradise but pubs: High Couty

Despite Bengaluru turning into a concrete jungle, it is still a pensioners paradise but the emergence of pubs is not helping the cause. Why there should be music in roof-top establishments? If there is need, the sound should be within the permissible limit. A licence is not a licence to kill, the court said.